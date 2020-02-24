Medicare Assistance Bureau to hold public meetings

DOVER — The Delaware Medicare Assistance Bureau, a division of the Department of Insurance, has announced a series of “Welcome to Medicare: 2020” events that will take place throughout the year.

More than a dozen public learning sessions will take place across the state. Participants will learn about various parts of Medicare and their benefits, supplemental insurance policies, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug coverage and details on signing up.

“Bringing information about Medicare to residents in convenient locations throughout the state helps us to increase understanding of the complex healthcare system and encourage the community to reach out to our team for assistance when needed,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro.

A couple of upcoming Medicare events include: March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Delaware Department of Insurance, 1351 W. North St. in Dover, and March 26 at 10 a.m. at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sandhill Road, in Georgetown.

Residents who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling DMAB at 302-674-7364 or via Eventbrite.

Additional events are slated to take place throughout the year and can be found at insurance.delaware.gov/divisions/DMAB/calendar. Details of future events may be subject to change.

While the annual open enrollment for Medicare takes place Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, residents are eligible to enroll up to three months before the month a person turns 65 and up to three months after their birth month. Applying early helps residents to avoid possible financial penalties, avoid gaps in coverage, and reduce wait time for response from Medicare and DMAB, which experience very high volumes of contact during annual open enrollment.