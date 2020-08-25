Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit on tap

WILMINGTON — In order to provide America’s veterans with resources and tools for improved mental health, Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center mental health professionals will be participating in the 2020 Military & Veterans Mental Health Summit Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

The summit, hosted by the Mental Health Association in Delaware, will be focused on addressing mental health issues facing America’s men and women who have served and are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summit will be held virtually over Zoom. Participation is free, but registration is required. A complete schedule of events and registration information can be found below.

Mental Health Summit Schedule of Events

•Monday, Aug. 31, 10-11:30 a.m. Keynote Address: “Veterans Perceptions of Behavioral Health Services” Dr. Larence Kirby (USAF retired), executive director, Delaware Office of Veterans Affairs

•Sept. 1, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. “Virtual Resources and Telehealth”

•Sept. 2, 10-11 a.m. or 2 – 3 p.m. “Suicide Prevention, Intervention and the Crisis Hotline”

•Sept. 3, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. “Personal Self-Care”

•Sept. 4, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. “Cognitive Approach to Resiliency”

The schedule of events and registration information can be found on the MHA in Delaware website at www.mhainde.org/education/military-veterans-mental-health-summit/. Additional information will be provided to those who register prior to the summit.