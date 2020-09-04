NAMI hires Multi-cultural engagement coordinators



NAMI Delaware recently announced the addition of two staff members to the NAMI Delaware Education & Advocacy Team.

Jacqueline Contreras and Estevan Garcia joined the staff in July 2020 and are rapidly learning the complexities of support, education, and advocacy for those affected by mental illness in Delaware. Their work will focus primarily on serving the mental health support, education, and advocacy needs of Hispanic Communities in Sussex County, which includes staffing the NAMI Delaware Spanish language Help Line.

Ms. Contreras joins NAMI Delaware after working and volunteering in Sussex County for the past five years. She has studied Criminal Justice and is interested in its intersection with mental health services. Ms. Contreras can be reach via email at jcontreras@namide.org.

Mr. Garcia joins NAMI Delaware inspired by personal experience. In 2017, he became a Peer Recovery Specialist at the ACE Center. He has managed a sober living house and supported those experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. Mr. Garcia can be reach at egarcia@namide.org.