Nanticoke Hospital to hold job fair



SEAFORD — Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will be hosting a community job fair on March 28 for positions available at the hospital in Seaford only.

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital is located at 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

Nanticoke’s job fair will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Interviews will be held on-site and job offers may be made pending background checks. Please bring your resume. A Candid Conversation On Aging with Joan Lunden. Positions available include clinical, non-clinical and support services. A sign-on bonus is available for experienced registered nurses. You can review and pre-apply for positions online. Online registration for the event is also appreciated.

Bring you your resume. For more information or to register, visit www.nanticoke.org/jobfair.