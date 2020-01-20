Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to hold childbirth class

SEAFORD — Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host a one-day childbirth class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Ground Floor Conference Room.

This maternity education class is designed to offer information, counseling, support, and hands-on experience to help prepare for a new family member. It will cover pregnancy in general, information to prepare the expectant mother for labor and delivery, breastfeeding, and will include a tour of Nanticoke’s Mother & Baby Care Center.

The cost of the childbirth course is $50. Mothers are encouraged to bring their partner or support person for the course. Pre-registration is required.

To register or for more information, contact Nanticoke’s Maternal Child Health Clinical Educator at 629-6611, ext. 2540. To learn more about women’s health services provided by Nanticoke, visit www.nanticoke.org/womens-health.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com