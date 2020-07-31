Nanticoke welcomes Talag to its medical staff

SEAFORD — Nanticoke Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Michelle Talag, MSN-FNP to its medical staff.

Ms. Talag, primary care provider, joined Nanticoke in May and is currently accepting new patients to her practice located at the Nanticoke Health Pavilion in Seaford. Ms. Talag received both her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and her Master of Science degree in nursing; family nurse practitioner from Wilmington University.

Ms. Talag has previously worked as an intensive care nurse and has held leadership positions in nursing at local hospitals. Ms. Talag served as a nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Nanticoke from 2013 to 2015.