No in-person gathering for 2020 AIDS Walk Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH — From Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, AIDS Walk Delaware will manifest as a statewide, week-long challenge, temporarily replacing the traditional two-city walk in Wilmington and Rehoboth. To allow for social distancing, people are invited to “walk” when they want, how they want, and with whom they want, and there will be no official in-person gathering.

AIDS Walk Delaware is the state’s largest HIV/AIDS fundraising and awareness event, benefiting numerous AIDS/HIV service providers statewide. This collaborative fundraiser is always critical, but more so in 2020, as all benefiting organizations have been financially and philanthropically impacted by COVID-19. The services they provide to the community and fulfilling the day-to-day needs of their clients, who already have compromised immune systems, is critical.

Despite the increased fundraising need, COVID-19 has dictated that the Walk cannot be business as usual this year.

“If we had gone with a traditional approach, we knew the Walk would have been canceled” said John Beckley, Director of Development and Marketing at AIDS Delaware, adding, “We also knew that we didn’t want to put anyone at risk.”

While AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium, which jointly present the Walk, know participation may be down, they believe it is still possible reach the goal of $80,000.

Greenhill Pharmacy has once again stepped up as their Presenting Sponsor.

Walkers can register at AIDSWalkDelaware.org.