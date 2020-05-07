Online health programs begin next week

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s Yes2Health program will begin next week and run into early summer.

Yes2Health is a free 12-week program featuring weekly virtual meetings and educational programs, including walking, health, and wellness education. Registration is required and can be done by emailing Linda Lucas at llucas@debreastcancer.org.

Participants will receive digital course materials and video conferencing links to join the weekly virtual meet-ups. The groups will establish a nurturing, supportive, and safe environment for those struggling with health issues that put them at risk of developing breast cancer and/or other chronic illness, according to the coalition.

The Tuesday group will be held from May 12 to July 28. Sessions run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Friday group runs from May 15 to July 31. The program is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The target audience for the program is women and men age 40 and over at risk for breast cancer and/or cardiovascular disease with at least one of the following: hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a body mass index of 30 or above.

The Yes2Health program is made possible with support from the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Mid-Del Foundation and the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Tobacco Prevention Community Contract. Funding for the Contract is provided by the Delaware Health Fund.

More information is available online at debreastcancer.org/events.