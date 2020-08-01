PAM Rehabilitation Hospital to offer brain injury clinic

DOVER — PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover, known as an acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital that also has been providing outpatient therapy including physical, occupational, and speech therapies to the surrounding community, recently announced the expansion of its services to include a new brain injury clinic starting Wednesday Aug. 5.

This unique outpatient clinic will be the first of its kind in Delaware to offer brain injury patients individualized treatment plans with an emphasis on improving function and mobility, self-care, communication, cognition, caregiver and family training to aid psychosocial adjustment and community access.

PAM’s brain injury multi-disciplinary care team will be led by Dr. Kirill Alekseyev; physiatrist and medical director of PAM Rehabilitation Hospital., Dr. Haresh Sampathkumar, pain management doctor, and Dr. Ann Hoyer; neuropsychologist. PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover is located at 1240 McKee Road, Dover. For More information about the Brain Injury Clinic, call 672-5854.