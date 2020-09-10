Porreca named Toys for Tots Health Adviser

In their efforts to keep citizens of Sussex County safe during the Covid pandemic, Nassau DE LCO, the local administrative arm of the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation, has recently recruited a health professional to help them devise and implement safety guidelines for all facets of their operations this year.

Recently retired RN, Helene Porreca has joined the Nassau DE Toys for Tots leadership committee as their Health Adviser to ensure the safety of volunteers, supporters, and recipients.

Ms. Porreca has over 40 years of experience in the medical profession, where she specialized in family and pediatric medicine with certifications in OSHA, CPR and HIPAA.

Her background is tailored to help an organization like Toys for Tots, where volunteers collect donated toys, organize donations in a warehouse setting and distribute toys to children and their families. The health and safety of everyone in the gift chain is a major consideration to the Toys for Tots organization. One such consideration which the leadership committee is in the process of finalizing will be the ability for donations to be made without donors having to physically obtain or drop off their donated toy. For the first time Nassau DE LCO is arranging for donations to be made and received via the use of a gift address for online purchases.

So for the first time, contributions will be able to be made directly via participants’ purchase from Amazon, Walmart, etc. With unemployment so high, a record number of requests for toys is anticipated and given that many traditional drop-off locations will be unavailable this year, Toys for Tots wants to ensure that anyone wishing to donate a toy is able to do so safely. More details concerning this program will be upcoming.