Presentation focuses on veteran health services

GEORGETOWN — Nearly 80,000 military veterans call Delaware home, having served their country with honor and distinction — in conflicts overseas or by protecting the homeland.

For many, some of the most difficult struggles didn’t end on a battlefield or even during their service: those came in the years afterward, as veterans have aged and tried to tackle life’s challenges.

Fortunately, help stands at the ready.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities will host a presentation for veterans and their loved ones that focuses on services available to them in Delaware and ways to navigate the red tape that sometimes comes with accessing those programs.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the County Administrative Offices West Complex, 22215 N. DuPont Boulevard, in Georgetown.

Titled “VA Healthcare Services for Veterans in Sussex County,” the presentation by Mark Taylor and Valerie Camarillo, community outreach specialists for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will focus on services and resources available to veterans here in Sussex County and throughout Delaware, as well as highlight an expanded Kent County VA clinic scheduled to open later this year.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is an 11-member panel established by the Sussex County Council to be an advocate for programs and policies that benefit older and disabled residents.

The committee meets every other month, in January, March, May, July, September and November. All meetings are open to the public.

The Advisory Committee’s mission is to increase dialogue, make recommendations to Sussex County Council, and to give support, assistance and advice on significant issues and programs that may affect the lives of the county’s aging and adults with physical disabilities populations.

For more information, visit the committee’s page at www.sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com