PRMC cancer support groups and classes go virtual

SALISBURY, Md. — To better protect and support patients going through cancer treatments or recovering from treatment in the age of COVID-19, the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute has started offering many groups, workshops and classes in a virtual format. Offerings include:

Cancer Patient, Survivor and Caregiver Group

• Tuesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Conference call 410-677-1000, Access code 0190452#

Yoga for Cancer Survivors

• Every Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

• Conference call 410-677-1000, Access code 0190452#

• Via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83877931863 –

• +1 301 715 8592, Meeting ID: 838 7793 1863#, Participant ID: #

Look Good, Feel Better

• A beauty workshop to help patients deal with appearance-related side effects of cancer treatments. Live, interactive video chat allows a licensed beauty professional to guide participants through two sessions: skin care and cosmetics; and how to manage hair loss, including wigs, hats and scarf tying. Visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org/alliance-partner-virtual-workshops and register at least two weeks in advance.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving

• This Zoom virtual workshop for cancer survivors and caregivers runs for six weeks, once a week, and helps build skills and tools for people to take an active role in addressing the challenges of cancer while growing confidence and support. To register, contact Robin Ritchie at MAC Inc. at 410-742-0505 x170, or rjr@macinc.org.