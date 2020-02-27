Public Health: Dover hotel can’t serve continental breakfast without permit

DOVER — Some of a hotel’s breakfast offerings were shut down following a Feb. 19 health inspection investigation into operating without a valid public health permit, according to a report.

Responding to a complaint involving Comfort Suites at 1654 N. DuPont Highway, the Delaware Division of Public Health determined that staff were improperly reheating sausages and scrambled eggs due to the lack of a permit.

A cease and desist order letter from Delaware Health and Social Services Director Dr. Karyl T. Rattay resulted on Feb. 21. Attempts to reach Comfort Suites management for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.

“Hotels/motels that operate continental breakfasts or other meals where they are preparing food must obtain a valid food establishment permit,” DPH spokeswoman Jenn Brestel said. “The hotel did not have a permit to prepare and serve food.”

Other items offered included juice, cereal and coffee from dispensers, pastries, bread and bagels, according to the report.

The business was allowed to continue offering prepackaged retail food items with correct labeling (identifying allergens, manufacturer, ingredients, etc.), the report said.

A posted sign was to be removed only by the DPH. An application to operate must be submitted, officials said.

The inspection report and cease and desist letter was posted online at dhss.delaware.gov. DPH said an update would be posted upon approval.