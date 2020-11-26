Rose family donates to Tidalhealth Nanticoke



SEAFORD — TidalHealth Nanticoke recently accepted a significant donation from Steve Rose, retired President/CEO of Nanticoke Health Services and his wife Rosie.

This donation was given to support the TidalHealth Nanticoke team members through its Employee Hardship Fund and a newly established scholarship fund.

TidalHealth’s Employee Hardship Fund, new to TidalHealth Nanticoke, is solely funded by private contributions and by employee fundraising activities conducted a couple times throughout the year. The Employee Hardship Fund provides temporary assistance to employees with immediate needs resulting from a catastrophic event. The fund is available to help with food, housing or shelter, electricity, transportation, health care or other similar expenses resulting from during unforeseen medical hardships or events such as a fire or a natural disaster.

In addition to the Employee Hardship Fund, a portion of the Roses’ donation will be used toward scholarship fund to help those looking to advance a career in the medical field. This scholarship will be available to an employee or a member of the community and will be used to develop future healthcare leaders with a focus on diversity and health equity.