Saint Francis Healthcare resumes select services

WILMINGTON – Saint Francis Healthcare began resuming critical services and elective surgeries on Tuesday as part of a phased approach.
Physician practices also continue toh offer telehealth services, including wellness visits, chronic disease management or other health concerns, as options for patients. For a telehealth or (if necessary) in-person appointment, or to schedule a surgery or procedure, visit trinityhealthma.org.
