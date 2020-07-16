Saint Francis invests in new Interventional Radiology Suite

WILMINGTON — This week, Saint Francis Healthcare opened a new interventional radiology suite featuring state-of-the-art technology that offers fast and more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

This investment will allow Saint Francis to improve the community’s access to leading-edge vascular care in the warm and compassionate environment that is a hallmark of Saint Francis. Interventional radiology includes minimally invasive treatments of peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, among a range of other arterial, venous, and oncologic conditions including chemoembolization and uterine fibroid embolization.

At Saint Francis, Dr. Garcia and colleagues have been the first in Delaware to implant the first FDA approved below-the-knee tibial stent (The Tack) to treat complications of PAD and CLI; the first in the U.S. to use the “Serranator” cutting balloon to open blocked arteries which can lead to limb loss; and the first ever in human use of the CAPERE thrombectomy device to treat DVT.

“This new suite, which features top-of-the-line surgical and monitoring equipment, puts Saint Francis in an even better position to offer world-class service right here in Wilmington, with better imaging capabilities, better outcomes, and overall better patient care than anywhere in the region,” said Mark J. Garcia, MD, founder and medical director of EndoVascular Consultants at Saint Francis Hospital. To schedule an appointment with EndoVascular Consultants at Saint Francis Hospital, call 760-9002.