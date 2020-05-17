Seipp honored as Nanticoke’s 2019 Nurse of the Year

SEAFORD – Nanticoke Memorial Hospital is recognizing Tanya Seipp as Nanticoke’s 2019 Nurse of the Year.

Ms. Seipp is a 30-year employee of the hospital, currently working as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department. She received the Nurse of the Year honor on May 8 as a part of National Nurses Week celebrations.

Tanya Seipp, a 30-year employee at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, has been honored as Nanticoke’s Nurse of the Year for 2019.

“As we honor nurses during these difficult times, it is good to be reminded of the impacts nurses have on the lives of so many. The shifts can be long, and sometimes the days difficult,” said Ray Fulkrod, Jr., Chief Nursing Officer at Nanticoke. “Being a nurse is not easy; it is not for everyone, and is taxing on every level – emotional, mental and physical. Tanya has proven herself time and time again to be dedicated to her profession.”

Ms. Seipp’s professionalism is seen in her ability to focus, allowing her to provide high quality, consistent care that is truly above and beyond; shift after shift and patient after patient. She recognizes patients as more than a medical record or financial number and is often seen kneeling to console a total stranger, as if he or she were family.

“Tanya shows exquisite kindness and compassion towards her patients and their families, offers a gentle touch and soft encouragement when needed most,” said Lisa Wile, Director of the Emergency Department. “Her smile and sense of calm shine through, even in the toughest situations. Tanya is guided by her faith, and her huge heart shows in all she does.”

Over her 30-year career at Nanticoke, Ms. Seipp has become a friend and mentor to many nurses and has cared for thousands of community members. “Tanya has made a clear difference in the lives of so many people,” said Mr. Fulkrod. “We have seen her cry, we have seen her laugh, and we have seen her do exactly what nurses do…provide extraordinary patient care in difficult times.”

Asked what it is she likes about Nanticoke, Ms. Seipp says it “feels like family here.” She credits her mentors for helping her to take on “this very special duty.” She feels a sense of pride knowing that she has carried forth the skills she has learned and the values given to her from those that came before her. She is comforted that a new generation of nurses will carry them on, even after her.

Ms. Seipp keeps her eyes set on God. “My heavenly father is first” she proudly claims as she states she would have nothing without God or the support of her family.

Ms. Seipp is happily married with two grown sons, both routinely topics of proud mom conversation. Most recently, she has embraced the role of “Mother of a Marine”.

Ms. Seipp spends her time with special friends enjoying her community. She loves to go camping, jet skiing, ATV riding and bicycling and has even competed in the Seagull Century.