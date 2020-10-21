VA hosting veteran flu immunization clinic in Georgetown Saturday

GEORGETOWN — The Veterans Affairs Sussex County Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Georgetown will host a veteran walk-up flu clinic this Saturday, Oct. 24.

Th clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the parking lot of the clinic, located at 21748 Roth Avenue, Georgetown.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative everybody receives their annual flu vaccination in order to prevent the further spread of preventable viruses.

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care can receive their flu vaccination at no cost and are encouraged to attend if they have not already received their seasonal flu vaccination.

Veterans only need to bring their Veteran ID card to receive an immunization, and clinic staff will document it in their medical record.

To ensure the health and safety of clinical staff and veterans, CDC guidelines will be followed, and masking and proper physical distancing will be required at the flu clinic.

For more information on VA Health Care and veteran flu shots, visit our website at www.wilmington.va.gov/Flu-Clinic.asp.