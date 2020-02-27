VegRehoboth hosts VegWinterFest in Lewes

LEWES — VegWinterFest takes place on Sunday at the Lewes Public Library from 1 to 6 p.m.

This free afternoon mini-VegFest features food, speakers and exhibitors. The afternoon’s activities include a cooking class and talk by Hari Cameron, a well-known local chef, who will be demonstrating the ease of preparing plant-based whole foods and reveals the best places to find local, fresh produce.

Lunch, which must be preordered, is $13.

Lunch ticket can be purchased at vegrehoboth.org/vegwinterfest-2020. VegWinterFest 2020 is a program of VegRehoboth, which organizes the early summer Rehoboth Beach VegFest, May 15 through 17, the 3-day festival celebrating the benefits of plant-based eating, ThanksLiving, and many other activities throughout the year. VegWinterFest is sponsored by the Delaware Division of Public Health Tobacco Prevention Community Contrast.

