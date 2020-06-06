Virtual cancer programs available for cancer

The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact on facing cancer and those seeking services and support.

“While the crisis has impacted us all, cancer patients are among the most vulnerable. That is why Cancer Support Community Delaware pivoted quickly to maintain and continue mental health services, educational programming and mind/body stress reduction programs via virtual and telephonic means (still at no cost to the participant).

“Support continues for cancer patients in Sussex County and though out the state of Delaware,” Nicole T. Pickles, executive director of Cancer Support Community Delaware stated.

The Cancer Support Community Delaware is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals affected by any type of cancer, including their caregivers and family members, manage both the emotional and physical aspects of the disease.

Program directors are available to speak with people on the phone individually who need support during this time. You may contact them at 302-995-2850. Visit the website for virtual and telephonic program schedules at www.cancersupportdelware.org