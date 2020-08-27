Virtual Lunch & Learn takes place Thursdays

Delaware Hospice and Honoring Choices Delaware have teamed up to launch a virtual informational Lunch & Learn series featuring speakers from Delaware Hospice, Honoring Choices Delaware, and community experts on a variety of topics.

Lunch & Learns are free conversations ranging on topics from pain management, social media, what happens to my body after I die, traditions to keep, caregiver stress, and more.

The Lunch & Learn events are every Thursday from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Visit www.delawarehospice.org/fundraising-calendar/.

The Sept. 3 topic is Hospice: The Top 10 Myths.

The Sept. 10 topic is Palliative vs. Hospice: What’s the Difference?

The Sept. 17 topic is Putting Pain in its Place

The Sept. 24 topic is Your Health When Mom Comes Home From a Facility.