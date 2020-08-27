Welcome to Medicare: 2020 seminars on tap

Delaware Medicare Assistance Bureau and the Department of Insurance will hold three Welcome to Medicare: 2020 seminars in September.

This is a free program that provides unbiased information and counseling to people covered by Medicare.

Online seminars will take place:

•Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-noon.

•Sept. 2, 6-8 p.m.

• Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-noon.

New and soon-to-be beneficiaries can meet with our professional staff and learn about Medicare benefits, supplement insurance poilcies, Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug coverage.

Space is limited. Register at de.gov/dmabcalendar or call 302-674-7364.