DOVER — Westside Family Healthcare will host a free Fall Harvest Giveaway on Oct. 29 to distribute food and COVID-19 hygiene kits.

The event, at 1020 Forrest Ave., will run from 3-6 p.m. until supplies last. Distributions will be made via drive-up service only, and participants must stay in their vehicles and wear masks.

U.S. Department of Agriculture food boxes will be available, which include meat, dairy products, produce and eggs. Towels, soap kits and face coverings will also be available.