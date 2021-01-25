Dover, DDP reach out to find downtown parking solutions

DOVER — The city of Dover and the Downtown Dover Partnership envision a day when COVID-19 fears are alleviated and shoppers return to area stores and restaurants.

When that does take place, they want to make sure there is a more consistent plan in place for parking downtown — and they are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a new approach.

DDP Board President and Parking Committee Chairman Todd Stonesifer and his wife Kristin have made a full investment in downtown Dover, where they own their home and commercial properties, as well as businesses downtown, including The Moving Experience and House of Coffi.

Mr. Stonesifer has concerns over the finite number of parking spaces versus the increased demand on those limited spaces as more and more businesses have decided to locate downtown. He suggests bringing parking meters back to the area.

“People want to be able to find a spot to park or they will get frustrated and drive off,” Mr. Stonesifer said. “Data shows that meters create turnover and ease of enforcement, which brings convenience for customers and greater sales for the local merchants.”

Not surprisingly, objections have been raised by other downtown merchants who fear that business is already slow and that installing meters downtown could deter customers.

Crucial decisions, such as installing parking meters, is what is leading the DDP Parking Committee to keep an open dialogue and to stay engaged with the merchants, business owners and property owners downtown in hopes of developing a program that will benefit all.

Diane Laird, executive director of the DDP,, said the Parking Committee remains engaged in research and continues to invite input from the community, especially those constituents who will potentially be affected most by such a change.

The public is encouraged to participate in the development of a parking solution by way of monthly meetings which take place via Zoom at noon on the third Wednesday of each month. There will also be broader public meetings to ensure the public can provide input. For details visit: www.cityofdover.com/meetings. A link for project updates will soon be available, visit www.tinyurl.com/DoverParkingSolutions.

“We believe that these lively discussions will result in a solution that is not only amenable to those who have already invested in the downtown but will also be attractive to those considering investing in the business district but have concerns about the limited parking capacity at present,” Ms. Laird said.

The city had been looking into building a parking garage downtown but after the city received responses to a Request for Proposal by the city that revealed that a garage was too expensive in which to invest, the DDP Parking Committee selected Colonial Parking, Inc. to facilitate a public process to develop a comprehensive solution.

The Parking Committee is continuing to explore solutions and best practices from around the nation that will enable them to create a parking environment that stimulates community and economic development and improves convenience and efficiency to drivers in the downtown business area.

A recent study found that downtown Dover does not have a problem of too little space, but rather, needs to use the space it has more effectively and to communicate more clearly the location of available parking places, and to prepare for future growth.

That is why Mr. Stonesifer supports metered parking that he says will keep customers flowing in and out of spots more frequently.

In most cases, revenue generated through metered parking goes into the city’s general fund.

But, as a result of the DDP Parking Committee’s research, consideration is also being given to the concept of a Parking Benefit District, according to Ms. Laird.

A PBD is an area, typically along commercial corridors or larger residential neighborhoods, in which revenue generated from on-street parking within the district is returned directly to that district to finance neighborhood improvements. The idea has been described by some as “using small change to create big changes.”

In PBDs, not only does the parking solution help to address growing parking needs, but revenue generated from parking, even modest or nominal fees, can be used to address projects and issues that will benefit merchants, residents and property owners.

Ms. Laird said that in other cities and towns the DDP has studied, PBD funds have been used to address safety, landscaping, lighting, and beautification, which has resulted in attracting more visitors and increased property values.

A portion of the revenue can also be escrowed to defray the cost of future parking needs.

Ms. Laird said PBDs have been found to be very successful in communities and neighborhoods in Pittsburgh; Austin, Texas; and Old Pasadena, California; and while these areas are notably larger than Dover, the concept is being considered for Delaware’s capital city.

She said it might even result in a new best practice for smaller, more traditional historic downtowns.

“Dover will grow in the next several years. Vacant buildings in the downtown are being leased, new businesses are opening, investors continue to inquire, and people are expressing a desire to return to the downtown area,” she said.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said a parking plan needs to be in place for the post-COVID world.

“As we stand on the takeoff of downtown as a new shopping destination post-pandemic, we must have a definite, workable plan in place,” said Mayor Christiansen.

Ms. Laird said the solution derived by the DDP Parking Committee through the public process will more than likely combine paid parking, additional spaces, flexible hours of enforcement, a free parking component and possibly even amenities, such as electric charging stations for a growing number of electric vehicle users.

For now, what seems like an eternal problem for the city — parking downtown — continues, and the city and DDP are seeking input from the community.

Ms. Laird said they want to hear voices from everyone that the new parking decisions will affect.

“That’s extremely important to us that everybody in the community has a say in downtown Dover’s future,” she said.