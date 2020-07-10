Pennsylvania logs 1,000-plus cases in one day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Confirmed coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania hit over 1,000 on Friday in the state’s highest one-day mark since May, with state health officials blaming the rising numbers on crowded bars and out-of-state travel to virus hot spots.



Pennsylvania reported more than 1,000 new confirmed infections for the first time since May 10. About 175 of the newly reported cases arose from a batch of private lab results, according to the state Health Department.

Health officials reported another 32 virus-related deaths, raising the statewide toll to 6,880.



State health officials warned in an alert to hospitals, doctors offices and other heath care providers that increasing numbers of young people are contracting the virus. The Health Department also said that local outbreaks are being traced to out-of-state travel and to parties, restaurants, bars and other social gatherings.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Florida is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19, two months after businesses began reopening. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple.

— President Donald Trump swipes at China for virus, trade deal.

— Michigan Gov. Whitmer toughens mask requirement.

— Nevada adds bar restrictions in Reno, Las Vegas.

— The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and an official testing positive this week.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case to involve a General Assembly member.

The senator wasn’t named in a statement from Senate leader Phil Berger, who says it’s a Republican male.



Berger says the senator had already taken a test that came back negative before returning to Raleigh this week. He took a second test Thursday because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure. That test came back positive Friday, according to Berger.



The senator hasn’t had any symptoms during this period. Berger says: “He is staying home and feels well.”



Legislators, especially Democrats, have sought more restrictions and criticized legislators — mostly Republicans — who have declined to wear face coverings indoors.



The full legislature isn’t expected to return to work until September.

MIAMI — President Donald Trump suggested work on the second phase of a U.S.-China trade deal has become a low priority, saying the two nation’s relationship has been “severely damaged” by Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.



Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on his way to Miami on Friday, repeated his persistent criticism that China could have done more to stop the spread of the virus, which originated in Wuhan province.



Trump did not completely rule out working on phase two of the deal but made clear that it was not a top concern.



“Honestly, I have many other things in mind,” Trump said.



The United States and China signed phase one of a trade agreement in January, boosting stock markets and seemingly ending a trade war. Trump has said he would like to wait until after the election to sign phase two because he thought he’d get a better deal.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state will reimplement restrictions on bars and restaurants in certain counties to prevent further spread of the coronavirus after a “spike” in confirmed cases.



Sisolak’s newest order begins Friday at midnight. It requires bars that do not serve food to close their doors. Restaurants will stop serving parties of six or more. Sisolak didn’t provide a list of counties where the directive would be in effect but says it would include Washoe and Clark County, home to Reno and Las Vegas.



The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state began reopening, including allowing bars and casinos to reopen in early June. The number of confirmed cases rose throughout the month, prompting the governor to announce a statewide mask mandate on June 24.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has toughened a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.



The governor also expanded where people must have a face covering beyond indoor public spaces. Starting immediately, they must wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep 6 feet from non-household members. A mask is needed while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle, with some exceptions.



“No shirts, no shoes, no mask — no service,” Whitmer wrote in an order. Violators will be subject to a misdemeanor fine.



Whitmer points to “stalled” progress in suppressing the virus. Cases have risen in Michigan and she says spotty compliance with her monthslong mask requirement is a “big part of the reason.”