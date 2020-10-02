President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced in a tweet shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. They learned of the results on Thursday evening.

The news comes months into a global pandemic and in the final weeks of the president’s campaign for re-election.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he said on Twitter.

He and the first lady were tested after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. At 74 years of age, the president is in the category most at risk for complications from the disease.

COVID-19 has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement saying, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”