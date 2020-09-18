12-year-old with gun charged in Dover robbery

DOVER — A gun-wielding 12-year-old male was charged with robbery following an alleged incident outside a convenience store Thursday afternoon, authorities said.



According to Dover police, the youth ran at an 11-year-old male with a firearm and demanded his belongings at approximately 3:49 at the One Stop Convenience Store. A bag with an Electronic Benefit Transfer card and sack of chips inside were taken, and the youth fled on foot with a 14-year-old male, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



Both youths were seen on surveillance video running from the store at 1102 White Oak Road toward the Manchester Square neighborhood on Stevenson Drive. They were taken into custody without incident after detectives went to the area, police said.



The sequence began when the 11-year-old was approached by the 12-year-old, who attempted to sell him an iPhone, police said. The suspect then retrieved a black bag from the 14-year-old nearby before displaying the gun, according to Sgt. Hoffman.



No firearm was located in the case, police said.



Both youths were charged with first-degree robbery, possession of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and second-degree conspiracy.



The 12-year-old was turned over to his parents, and the 14-year-old was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford on a $31,000 secured bond, police said.