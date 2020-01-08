15-year-old fatally shot in Dover

15-year-old Kainami Grant of Milford was shot and later died in the alley behind Paul Street and Davis Circle in Dover Monday evening. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

DOVER — A 15-year-old Milford male died from gunshot wounds after initially calling 911 from an alley Monday to report his wounds, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Kainami Grant was quickly transported by medical personnel to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. He had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

The Dover area has experienced 12 shooting incidents since Dec. 23, leaving nine persons injured. Monday’s shooting was the first fatal one.

Dover Police responded to 31 shootings in 2018, 50 in 2019. Besides injurious incidents, shootings also include non-injury cases where only a home, car, etc. were damaged.

At 9:49 p.m., officers went to a rear alley on Paul Street near Davis Circle. The youth had called to report he had been shot and was conscious when police arrived, Cpl. Hoffman said.

Police said no witnesses were present when officers arrived. It was unknown why the Grant youth was in the area, according to authorities.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known, but he was identified through fingerprints and next of kin were notified.

Police said they could not disclose whether nearby residents were interviewed or whether the youth was able to provide any information before passing.

About three hours earlier Monday night, two occupied homes in the unit block of South Governors Avenue were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported and there was no early indication that it was related to the incident that followed, though investigation continued.

Police determined that multiple shots were discharged around 6:58 p.m. by an unknown suspect in the area between South New Street and South Governors Avenue.

Police said investigations continue in both cases and asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Wave of shootings

The city has seen a wave of shooting incidents in just over two weeks.

“The department is responding with a multi-pronged approach to some of the recent incidents that have occurred,” Cpl. Hoffman said.

“We have made arrests and seized several guns as a result of those efforts, but we still need support from the community.

“Often times, these incidents have occurred when people are in the area. The smallest detail can help solve a case and lead to an arrest, but we need the community to help by coming forward and providing those details.”

While police could not disclose any details on whether any of the shootings may be linked, “we are certainly investigating the possibility of any of these incidents being connected in some way. This also includes working with other agencies, such as the Delaware State Police, who have handled incidents in their jurisdiction,” Cpl. Hoffman said.

Regarding the recent incidents, Cpl. Hoffman said, “we have made progress in several cases but cannot disclose details at this time in order to protect the investigation.”

Mayor releases statement

On Tuesday afternoon, Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen released the following statement:

“It is sad that one of our greatest fears has happened — and that is the death of a young man due to gun violence.

“We have continued making a concerted effort at keeping our city safe, and we will do whatever it takes. This is not just talk – this is fact.

“We continue to work with other Police agencies to bring this violence to an end.

“It is frustrating that anyone feels that violence is acceptable — No family should ever lose a loved one because of a violent crime.

“We request continued vigilance of our constituents to supplement the efforts of the Dover Police Department. If you see something, say something. This is our community please help us be vigilant, and put an end to this crime spree.”

Recent incidents detailed

Recent Dover area shootings include:

Dover PD jurisdiction

Jan. 1, 1:20 a.m., 2 injuries, 400 block Collins Drive

Dec. 31, 1:32 a.m., 1 injury, 100 block Haman Drive

Dec. 30, 10:52 p.m., 1 injury, 400 block Barrister Place

Dec. 30, 2:47 a.m., 2 injuries, 100 block S. New Street

Dec. 27, 9:12 p.m., home struck, unit block S. New Street

Dec. 24, 7:39 p.m., 2 homes struck, S. New and Reed streets

Dec. 23, 9:10 p.m., Rite Aid struck twice, U.S. 13 at Webbs Lane

Delaware State Police jurisdiction

Dec. 28, 6:52 p.m., residence, 2 vehicles struck, State Circle in Capital Park

Dec. 27, 9:12 p.m., 1 injured, 200 block S. Governors Boulevard, Capital Park

Dec. 23, 1:15 a.m., 1 injured, N. Governors Boulevard, Capital Park

Reach staff writer Craig Anderson at canderson@newszap.com