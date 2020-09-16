166th Airlift Wing to do training exercise



NEW CASTLE — The 166th Airlift Wing will conduct a week-long training scenario at the Delaware Air National Guard Base this week. Taking place at New Castle County Airport, the scheduled exercise will provide members of the Delaware National Guard with training for deployed environments and potential threats to service members.

The 166th will implement increased simulated force protection conditions, base activities, voice notifications and other out-out-of-ordinary actions can be expected to be seen or heard from the public offbase.

“This kind of training is imperative for our members,” Col. Carla Riner, the commander of the 166th, said in a statement. “Our Airmen constantly train for the times where they are inevitably needed, and this effort provides an excellent opportunity for our Airmen to stay current on contingency planning for various scenarios.”