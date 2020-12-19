A taste of Delaware history for Christmas and a cause

From left, Paul Davis, Gary Emeigh and Dave Skocik at Mission BBQ, Dover. The men met there to create the effort for Mr. Emeigh’s book. Submitted photo

DOVER — For more than a half century, photographer Gary Emeigh has traveled the state and flown over it as a pilot and at one time as a crop duster.

In 2019 he published a coffee table book — 432 pages of color and black-and-white images representing more than 50 years of events and the Delawareans who made them notable for daily and weekly newspapers across the state, including the Delaware State News and News Journal.

“The Ink in My Blood,” 432 pages of people, places and things the average person rarely encounters, including leaders, celebrities, heroes, villains, extreme weather, sports, entertainment, police and crime stories, miracle rescues, and the average person doing meaningful and remarkable things.

And having been raised in a military family, he’s never forgotten his roots with those who serve and their families. He still flies out of Dover AFB as a Civil Air Patrol pilot on search and rescue missions. That led him to offer proceeds from some of the final copies of his book to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund.

“This book about our state and its history would make a wonderful Christmas gift while benefiting those who serve,” said Dave Skocik, president of the Friends of Delaware Veterans. He was joined by Paul Davis, VP of the Friends and president of the Delaware Council, Vietnam Veterans of America.

Valued by the publisher at $80, the book will be provided at no cost to anyone who makes a tax-deductible contribution of at least $35 to the Veterans Trust Fund until they’re gone.

Books can also be purchased at Forney’s Too at 102 W. Loockerman St., Dover or at the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs, 802 Silver Lake Blvd., in the Silver Lake Office complex off Walker Road with checks made to Veterans Trust Fund. The office is marked by the American, Delaware, and POW/MIA flags.

The book is also available at the Veterans Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro. Cash cannot be accepted. Call 302-648-3060 for hours. Visit www.DelawareVeteransTrustFund.com to make an online contribution.

Contact Paul Davis at 697-8384 or pauldavis5233@comcast.net for more information or to obtain a copy.