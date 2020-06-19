AAA Mid-Atlantic: Delaware average for gas above $2

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has reached $2 for the first time since March 25 in Delaware.

During the stay at home orders related to COVID-19, gas prices across the country saw dramatic decreases as a result of a sharp drop in demand for gasoline as well as the price of crude oil. As Delaware and other states in the mid-Atlantic region have started to reopen, gas prices have increased.

In the last month, Delaware’s gas price average has increased by 27 cents, Philadelphia’s gas price average has increased by 16 cents, South Jersey has seen a 14 cent increase and Maryland has gone up by 20 cents.