Abducted Georgetown boy found safe in California

GEORGETOWN – A 2-year-old Georgetown boy abducted by his mother in late July from a residence in Georgetown has been found safe in California following a nationwide search and Amber Alert.

According to Georgetown Police Department spokesman Det. Joey Melvin, Cristobal Lopez was found safe inside a residence in Pasadena, California Friday following a search that involved local, state and federal law enforcement.

Pasadena detectives, at the request of Georgetown Police Department, executed a search warrant Aug. 7 at a residence in the 600 block of Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena. The boy was found safe inside the residence.

Cristobal Lopez had been placed in the care of a family member after his mother, Angelina Lopez was charged with child abuse on June 5, 2020, Det. Melvin said.

Angelina Lopez was limited to supervised visitation with Cristobal and had arranged to stay at her cousin’s house overnight on July 25, said Det. Melvin.

On Sunday, July 26, the cousin discovered that Angelina had abducted Cristobal, Det. Melvin said. The boy was last seen on July 25 on South Front Street in Georgetown, while in the custody of a family member.

Angelina Lopez has not been located, and this investigation remains active. Angelina Lopez currently has an active warrant for felony breach of release by the Georgetown Police Department, Det. Melvin said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angelina Lopez should call 911 immediately. Information and inquiries should be referred to the Georgetown Police Public Information Officer, Det. Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613.

Citizens may also call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

The Georgetown Police Department extend thanks the following law enforcement agencies for their support in locating and recovering the boy: Delaware State Police, Delaware Capitol Police, Delaware Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations/Delaware Office, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police, West Palm Beach Police, F.B.I. Baltimore-Wilmington Field Office and the Pasadena Police Department.