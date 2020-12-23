ACME and Salvation Army provide turkeys



WILMINGTON — The ACME Markets Foundation has partnered with The Salvation Army of Delaware to donate 650 turkeys to residents throughout the First State. The turkeys were distributed between this month across all three counties.

“There is no doubt the need is great for Delaware families this year,” Maj. Timothy Sheehan, state coordinator for The Salvation Army of Delaware, said in a statement. “We have seen unprecedented need for basic services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people still out of work, we know the holidays will be especially challenging for many.

“We are so grateful for the ACME Markets Foundation and their continued support to help us Rescue Christmas for our Delaware neighbors who need assistance. ACME has made the holidays a little brighter for those who’ve fallen on tough times.”