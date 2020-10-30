Additional Sussex Tech staff member and student test positive for COVID-19

GEORGETOWN — Another student and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sussex Technical School District, following three other positive cases this week, officials said Friday.

The district’s campus was already closed for deep cleaning Thursday and Friday after the cases from Tuesday and Wednesday, two concerning staff members and one involving a student.

After consultation with the Delaware Division of Public Health, Sussex Tech instructional staff will work remotely the week of Nov. 2 to 6, and all student visits to campus are canceled, according to a news release from the district.

The district will be closed Tuesday for Election Day and Thursday for Return Day. Twelve-month employees will report to work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Sussex Tech is operating in a modified remote format, with the majority of students learning remotely. Under the plan, teachers have the flexibility to bring them to campus for voluntary hands-on instruction, demonstrations or practice.