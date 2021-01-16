Advisory board tours Milford police station to examine issues

Milford residents Charles Temparali, left, and Dave Mills listen as Chief Kenneth Brown shows the radio room of the current police station. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

MILFORD — The first meeting of the citizen advisory board formed to review the construction of a new station for the Milford Police Department began with a tour of the current station.

Chief Kenneth Brown took all seven members of the committee, who were announced by Mayor Archie Campbell on Friday, and showed them all the ways the current building is not up to snuff.

“We just don’t have the space here necessary to do police work,” the chief said.

“It was built for a maximum of 22 officers” when it was first constructed in 1979, he said. “Today we have 37.”

Chief Brown showing residents Charles Temparali, center and Dave Mills the lobby area of the current police station during a tour Friday.

The building is also not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and lacks many of the security features common in modern police stations.

“I think the people in the city should have a voice in this,” Mayor Campbell said when asked why he formed the advisory committee. “It shouldn’t just be the City Council, the mayor and the city manager.”

“This is for the protection of the community, so I feel the community should be involved,” the mayor added.

He said the seven members of the board come “from all different walks of life” and all four of the city’s wards.

“They’re going to review the design that we have and see if it makes sense to do it that way,” the mayor said. “We want feedback on the cost, especially if there’s a tax increase.”

The mayor listed their names and positions in the community:

• Gloria Markowitz — Milford resident.

• David Mills — construction manager.

• Gary Downes — owner of a Milford-based insurance company.

• Jeanel Starling — pastor.

• Nick Brannon — high school teacher.

• Charlie Temparali — former deputy police commissioner in Philadelphia.

• Vivian Erickson — assistant at the Milford Public Library.

The members’ different backgrounds are meant to produce the sort of feedback the city would have gotten from a town hall meeting, something that can’t happen in the COVID-19 era.

Milford Mayor Arthur “Archie” Campbell.

“Vivian, she’s a woman that lives in the community,” Mayor Campbell said. “She was a missionary for 15 years in Morocco.”

The mayor also included two educators.

“Nick Brannon is a high school teacher who has been here for years… He teaches school. He deals with the kids,” he said. “Jeanel Starling was the principal of an elementary school in Milford.”

She’s the current pastor at Union Wesley United Methodist Church in Frankford and used to be the pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Milford.

The mayor said he also included some business people like “Gary Downes from Downes Insurance Co. We’ve been friends for like 13 years and I value his opinion.”

The two people on the board who may be most qualified are Dave Mills, an architect and engineer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Charlie Temparali, who was the deputy police commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department before he retired and moved to Milford in 2004.

“Most of my adult life or all of my adult life was (spent) in the Philadelphia Police Department,” Mr. Temparali said. “I put 40 years in. I was a command-level officer in every major bureau in the department.”

He said he “felt an obligation toward the citizens and the police department of Milford to lend my expertise and be helpful in any way possible.”

Mr. Temparali said law enforcement is important for all communities.

“Law enforcement is an integral part of the survival of any community, city or state anywhere in the United States,” he said. “It’s of paramount importance that the police be of the highest possible caliber that the city can produce.”

Mr. Mills’ construction experience isn’t just limited to the world of agriculture and research.

“I have prior experience in the Navy,” he said. “I was actually involved in a bigger variety of construction and physical security (and) pre-9/11 security systems.”

He added that, “post-9/11, with agriculture the security aspect started playing into the mix at a much higher level.”

The mayor expects to have two or three more meetings with the board before the referendum is voted on.

While the first one was in person, the committee’s future meetings will take place online.

The referendum will take place Tuesday, Jan. 26. Residents can vote at the Milford Public Works Facility at 180 Vickers Drive from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.