African American subcommittees to meet



DOVER — Subcommittees for the African American Task Force will continue to meet through the end of the year.

These sessions, held remotely via Zoom and broadcast to the public on YouTube, will focus on the specific policy areas laid out in Senate Bill 260:

• The Economic Opportunity Subcommittee will study business and economic development, community empowerment and education reform.

• The Health and Welfare Subcommittee will study, among other topics, health care inequities and mental health.

• The Safety and Justice Subcommittee will study criminal justice and community violence.

• The Infrastructure and Environment Subcommittee will study housing and environmental justice.

Originally proposed by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, the African American Task Force was formally established by Section 39 of the 2020 grant-in-aid bill. The task force convened its first meeting Aug. 26.

Members of the public who wish to make comments during a subcommittee meeting must register in advance using the links provided below. Public comments also may be sent to africanamericantaskforce@delaware.gov.

The next meeting will be the Economic Opportunity Subcommittee from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Interested individuals can register for the meeting at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ESp_ogXxRESWaOPQ4HLjPw.

Additional meetings will be announced at legis.delaware.gov and by email. Email africanamericantaskforce@delaware.gov to join the mailing list for future meetings.