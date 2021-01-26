After crowded Dover event, Food Bank to bulk up distribution

Volunteers Desiree and Terence Moore of Seaford work the tomato soup pallet during a Food Bank of Delaware distribution event last year at Crossroad Community Church. The Food Bank’s next distribution at the church is Friday. (Delaware State News file photo/Glenn Rolfe)

This week, the Food Bank of Delaware plans to dig deeper into its reserve stock for remaining monthly distributions in New Castle and Sussex counties, after an overwhelming number of people arrived early for Monday’s distribution in Kent County.



“We are preparing to bring out more food (Wednesday) and Friday, anticipating that we’ll continue to see large crowds this week,” said Kim Turner, the Food Bank’s communications director.



Wednesday’s distribution is scheduled at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in New Castle County. The Friday distribution is at Crossroad Community Church, off Del. 404, west of Georgetown.



Both distributions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.



Monday’s event, staged at Dover International Speedway, was also scheduled to open at 11. But it didn’t pan out that way.



“We had about 1,000 people already in line by 10:30 a.m., so we did run out of food,” said Ms. Turner. “I was one of the people that was out in the parking lot doing registration, and it just felt like a ton of people got there much earlier than usual. I don’t know if it would be because they heard of the long lines that were at the vaccine clinics over the weekend, and maybe that was top of mind.



“Some people showed up at 6 a.m.,” said Ms. Turner. “Once we realized that we had checked in 1,000 households already, we had (the Delaware Department of Transportation) close the lot. We didn’t want people to come in, wait in line, (just) to be told, ‘We’re out,’ and turned around. In our opinion, it is better to not have people wait in the line just to be turned away. We’d rather turn them away before they have to wait.”



Proof of Delaware residency is required at the distribution events. In lieu of a Delaware driver’s license, proof could be a piece of mail, such as a utility bill for a state residence.



Registration, which is available for the Georgetown event at jansussexcountyfood.eventbrite.com, helps to expedite up the process. However, registering does not necessarily guarantee service.



“That just helps us speed up the process of going car-to-car. We know that not everybody has a computer, so preregistration isn’t required. It is just helpful to us,” Ms. Turner said.



During food pickup, recipients are reminded to remain in their vehicles and have their trunks cleaned out.

State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown loads soup into a vehicle during a previous Food Bank of Delaware food distribution at Crossroad Community Church. (Delaware State News file photo/Glenn Rolfe)

The facility is banking on its hope that additional food will meet all needs.



“We’ll just be ready with more food, so that we don’t have to turn anybody away,” said Ms. Turner. “And if people want to arrive early, that certainly is their prerogative. We can’t control what time people are arriving, especially at Frawley Stadium, where there isn’t a gate that we can open and close, and the same with the (Crossroad) church.”



Ms. Turner reminded those unable to attend these distributions and those who would be affected if the Food Bank runs out of food that help is available through the Delaware Helpline by dialing 211.



“An operator from the Delaware Helpline can refer them to another food pantry in the community,” said Ms. Turner. “The monthly drive-thru distribution that we offer is just one of many resources that are available to the community.”



She added that demand and need remains high beyond the holiday season.



“We did see very high numbers at the beginning of the pandemic, and then, we saw a slight decrease over the summer and early fall. We did see higher numbers at the holidays, but we typically see that anyway, just with people who are in need of like a Thanksgiving turkey or a Christmas ham,” said Ms. Turner.



“But it looks like those numbers might be remaining high. I know the recent stimulus bill did go through at the end of December. That, I believe, has some relief for people, so I am hoping people are starting to get those,” she said.



“We’re just hoping people will get the relief that they need until we weather this pandemic.”