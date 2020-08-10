AL Aux. Unit 28 seeks Make a Difference Day donations

MILLSBORO — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will observe the annual National Make a Difference Day by preparing community emergency preparedness bags to be distributed to the community.

The Auxiliary needs the community’s help with donations of the following items: flashlights (with batteries or solar), band aids, antibacterial cream, small wipe packs, hand sanitizers, and first aid kits. Most items can be found at dollar stores.

Request donations be dropped off any time prior to Oct. 13 at the Auxiliary office at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro.

For more information contact Cindy Phillips at 945-9191 or email cynthia.phillips3@verizon.net.