Allstate gives grant to domestic violence group

WILMINGTON — The Allstate Foundation has provided a $61,000 grant to the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“This is a pivotal point in time because many nonprofits need assistance to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by Covid-19.” coalition Executive Director Sue Ryan said in a statement. “This grant will provide specialized job training, matched-savings programs, credit-building services and financial education. We’re grateful to have a partner like The Allstate Foundation.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or TTY 1-800-787-3224.