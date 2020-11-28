Apparent shooting spurs homicide investigation

GEORGETOWN – A 28-year-old Salisbury man is dead and a homicide investigation underway following an apparent shooting Friday on Old Furnace Road west of Georgetown.

Responding to a reported shooting about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Delaware State Police found the deceased man lying in front of his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound, state police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

The Old Furnace Road location west of Georgetown where state police Friday found a man lying in front of his vehicle deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s vehicle was found stationary in the westbound lane of Old Furnace Road, facing east, in the area of Rum Bridge Road and Foxcroft Lane.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. State police did not release the man’s identity.

Suspect information is not available at the present time, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Yeich with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.