Apply for disaster grants



SMYRNA — Applications for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Grant Program and Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program are now open.

The programs help governments and community organizations tackle hazard mitigation and flood damage.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency will review all pre-applications for eligibility and determine which projects will move forward in the application process by Nov. 20. Eligible project sub-applications will be required to be submitted to federal government for further review by Dec. 31.

More information can be found at fema.gov/grants/mitigation/building-resilient-infrastructure and fema.gov/grants/mitigation/floods or by contacting DEMA’s Joshua Kelly at 659-2313 or joshua.kelly@delaware.gov.