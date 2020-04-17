Aquila distributes Naxolone kits in Dover

CRT member Jim Deel gives instructions on how to use a Naloxone kit at at Aquila in Dover on Friday. The overdose prevention drug was provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOVER – The six free Naloxone kits distributed Friday afternoon in Dover may save 12 lives.

Aquila of Delaware partnered with the Division of Public Health to pass out a half-dozen syringes that provide two doses each of the generic form of Narcan. They provided instructions to arriving community members on how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug.

“These events are great,” said Crystal Vicidomini, DPH Tuberculosis Program manager.

“Our first responders are first rate but we only have so many of those resources. Anyone can call 911 and a use a kit by following the easy step by step instructions.”

Participants remained in their cars as instructors to see assembly demonstrations from a proper social distance.

The kits are about half the width of a palm and not as long, Ms. Vicidomini said from the event at Aquila’s office at 850 S. State St.

There are two milliliters of liquid in each kit, which are administered one dose at a time as a mist through the nose. After the first spray, there’s a window of three to five minutes to determine if it’s effective.

If not, the second dose is applied. Either way, it’s only effective for 30 to 80 minutes, so getting to a hospital is a must.

There were 50 kits available, said Amy Kevis, Aquila of Delaware Director of Development and Community Outreach. The leftovers were returned to the DPH.

There’s currently an extra need for them since overdoses have increased with more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“It wasn’t a huge turnout but these type of events are hard to advertise,” Ms. Kevis said. “We had some good conversations with folks. I was hoping for 10 kits to give out but there are now six more that weren’t out there before.”