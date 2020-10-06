Archives holding virtual program

DOVER — The Delaware Public Archives presents an online program on life in Kent County before the formation of the United States. Available at archives.delaware.gov, it covers the period of 1680 to 1740 and is titled “Intendinge to Seate In These Upward Parts.”

Topics such as the pattern of settlement, landscape and environmental adaptations, immigration, family and household structure, transportation networks and material culture are discussed, with Chuck Fithian presenting.

Mr. Fithian is an instructor of anthropology and archaeology at Washington College in Maryland and former curator of archaeology within the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.