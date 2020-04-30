Area churches present gifts to Baytree fire victims

DOVER – Churches in the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Kent Ecumenical Organization joined and purchased gift cards for families who were displaced due to a recent fire at the Baytree Apartment Homes in Dover.

A total of 13 $100 gift cards were given to the residents either still residing at the Mainstay Motel or that the Red Cross referred.

The gift cards were presented on site by IMA Social Action Chair Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige and member Justina Brewington-Comer. Kay Sass from the city of Dover Mayor’s office was also present. According to Rev. Paige and Ms. Comer, all the families were appreciative of receiving the cards and were grateful to know that the churches cared about them.

The following churches participated: Dover Christian Church, Rev. Theodore Henderson, pastor; New Beginnings Community AME Church, Frederica, Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige, pastor; Calvary Baptist Church, Bishop W. James Thomas, pastor; Wesley United Methodist Church, Rev. Amy Yarnall, pastor; Mt. Zion AME Church, Rev. Dr. Erika Crawford, pastor; Central Baptist Church, Rev. Michael Rogers, pastor; Mt. Carmel Church of the Living God, Bishop Nelson Lewis, pastor and Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bishop Doreina Miles, pastor.