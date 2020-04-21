Area under severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for all of Kent County, northwestern Sussex County and southwestern New Castle County until 4 p.m.

The warning is also for Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Kent counties in Maryland as well as southeastern Cecil County.

At 2:46 p.m., the NWS reported severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenwich to near Andrewsville to near the University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, moving east at 40 mph.

It was bringing with it 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and penny-sized hail.