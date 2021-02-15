Arrest made in Dover shooting incident

DOVER — A 30-year-old Dover man was arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning, authorities said.



Allen Durham was taken into custody at a nearby residence after a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 400 block of River Road, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said. The injured man was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, for treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.



Mr. Durham was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and second-degree assault. He was released after posting a $32,000 secured bond.