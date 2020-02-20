Arrests made in Simon Circle shooting that grazed teen’s face

Darius Jean-Baptist

DOVER — The nearly two-month string of area teen-involved firearm incidents continued Tuesday night when a 13-year-old boy was grazed in the face by a gunshot, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of West North Street and Simon Circle; and Dover Police arrested Darius Jean-Baptiste, 20, who had fled on foot, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. The apprehension was made in the Eden Hill Farm area, police said.

According to police news releases, at least seven area teens have been wounded by gunfire since Dec. 23, 2019, two fatally. An incident in Magnolia involved three siblings, police said. Another juvenile was shot at, authorities said.

In the same span, more than 10 teens have been charged with gun-related crimes as well, some with weapons discharged and others found with loaded firearms. A student was found with an unloaded gun and fully loaded magazine at Caesar Rodney High, authorities said.

Additionally, two juveniles were arrested in connection with a Dec. 4, 2019 shooting in the Capital Green neighborhood.

In Tuesday’s case, the wounded youth was transported to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover, treated and released, police said.

Two homes were struck by gunfire and multiple shots discharged, police said. No firearm was located, according to authorities.

At least two other persons were in the vicinity during the shooting, police said.

Police charged Mr. Jean-Baptiste with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, reckless endangering (four counts), and criminal mischief (two counts). He was held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in lieu of $73,200 cash bond.