Assault charge dropped against woman in Dover traffic stop

DOVER – A felony assault charge against a 24-year-old woman during a traffic stop arrest in May was dropped during a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Also, an original felony resisting arrest charge against ShaRon A. Caldwell was reduced to a misdemeanor at the state’s request; misdemeanor offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct counts remained.

An attorney representing Ms. Caldwell said he’s seeking any and all video recorded during the May 13 incident in Dover, and believes the case should be dropped entirely. Defense counsel Igwe Sharma said he expected to receive video from the state next week, which could include footage from four Dover police vehicles at the scene and a city camera in the area of the incident.

Ms. Caldwell is also facing a traffic violation citation connected to the incident in the area of North New Street and Mary Street at approximately 9:14 p.m.

An original violation of emergency order charge has been dropped as it “did not appear to be an appropriate charge based on the facts of the case,” according to a DOJ spokesperson.

Through her attorney, Ms. Caldwell declined comment following the hearing.

According to a DOJ statement, “We make all charging decisions based on the facts and evidence available, understanding that we must meet the highest burden of proof—beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The appearance came before Court of Common Pleas Judge Anne Hartnett Reigle, who scheduled a case review for 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

According to defense counsel, Ms. Caldwell’s leg was broken in two places during an alleged encounter with Dover police officers.

Police said the sequence began when a vehicle was stopped for allegedly operating without headlights. Ms. Caldwell allegedly struck an officer with a closed fist after exiting her vehicle, causing a bruised right elbow along with cuts and lacerations to his left elbow, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

The DOJ said it would “refrain from comment (on the status of the case) out of deference to our ethical obligations regarding extrajudicial commentary.”