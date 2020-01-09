Audit of Capital School District outlines problems with overtime policies, vehicle use

An audit of the Capital School District released this week found overtime was not properly distributed among all employees, funds were spent on unnecessary and unapproved items and district vehicles were used and stored improperly.

Conducted by Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ office after receiving multiple tips, the findings paint a picture of potential misuse of state and district dollars.

“The overall lack of controls provide the opportunities for misuse and misappropriation to occur,” it says. “The District should implement or establish controls and processes to ensure compliance with the union contract, track equipment and vehicles, and comply with procurement laws.”

