Auxiliary Unit 28 to hold Thanksgiving dinner



MILLSBORO — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Post dining room.

Dinner is free for widowed members of Post 28 family. For $10 per person, the public is invited to join them for Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Tickets are available in the Auxiliary office.

Advance tickets are appreciated. You may call Linda at 945-5387 or Beth at 381-3897 for tickets and additional information. Legion Post 28 is located at 31768 Legion Road, just off Del. 24 (John J. Williams Highway) several miles east of the town of Millsboro.